2021. gads ir iesācies ne tikai ar satricinājumu Amerikas Savienotajās Valstīs, kurš rezultējās Kapitolija šturmēšanā. Tuvajos Austrumos ievērojams izrāviens noregulējuma virzienā notika ieilgušajā Kataras krīzē, kura saista reģiona apskatnieku uzmanību jau kopš 2017. gada. Ko šis izrāviens nozīmē un ko no tā varam secināt?

ABONENTIEM ABONENTIEM

Kas ir noticis?

Šā gada sākumā notika izrāviens tā saucamajā Kataras krīzē. Pēc vairāk nekā trīs gadus ilga saspīlējuma Katara un Saūda Arābija (kopā ar vairākām citām pret Kataru vērstām valstīm) piekrita normalizēt attiecības un izbeigt gaisa, jūras un sauszemes blokādi. Attiecību normalizācija notika Līča Sadarbības padomes (GCC) valstu 41. samita fonā, kurš