Protams, Kremļa faktors šajā afērā pastāv. Baltkrievu opozīcijas ļaudis Viļņā uzskata, ka bez Krievijas līdzdalības un FSB aktīvas piedalīšanās nebūtu bijis iespējams piespiest īru lidmašīnu nosēsties Minskā un panākt žurnālista nolaupīšanu. Krievu opozīcijas politiķis Iļja Jašins pastāv uz šo nostāju, ka četri pasažieri, kuri izkāpa Minskā pēc piespiedu nosēšanās, ir Kremļa diriģēti spiegi.

Ryanair nolaupīšana ir Kremļa stila pasākums. Tas bija mēģinājums iedunkāt Rietumus un paskatīties, kāda būs reakcija uz šo bezkaunību. Putinam ir pamats vēlēties vēl vairāk sabojāt Baltkrievijas attiecības ar Rietumiem. Jo mazāk Lukašenko „mīl Rietumi“, jo ciešāk Minskas diktators pieķersies Krievijai kā vienīgajam draugam un sabiedrotajam. Šādā veidā Putinam pamazām izdosies izveidot savu plānu, kas paredz slāvu impērijas izveidošanu. Viens solis šajā virzienā jau ir sperts, mēģinot okupēt Ukrainu 2014. gadā.