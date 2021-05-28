LASĪT
Krievijas faktors Ryanair un žurnālista nolaupīšanas lietā
Belarusians living in Poland and Poles supporting them hold up a placard reading 'Freedom to Roman Protasevich' during a demonstration in front of the European Commission office in Warsaw on May 24, 2021, demanding freedom for Belarus opposition activist Roman Protasevich a day after a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius carrying the dissident journalist was diverted while in Belarusian airspace. - The Belarus Interior Ministry said on May 24 that opposition activist Roman Protasevich, who was aboard the diverted Ryanair flight, is being held in the capital Minsk and dismissed unconfirmed reports that he was hospitalised. The passenger flight from Athens to Vilnius was diverted while in Belarusian airspace on May 23 over a supposed bomb threat, prompting a global outcry to Minsk's forced landing of the aircraft. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP)
Protams, Kremļa faktors šajā afērā pastāv. Baltkrievu opozīcijas ļaudis Viļņā uzskata, ka bez Krievijas līdzdalības un FSB aktīvas piedalīšanās nebūtu bijis iespējams piespiest īru lidmašīnu nosēsties Minskā un panākt žurnālista nolaupīšanu. Krievu opozīcijas politiķis Iļja Jašins pastāv uz šo nostāju, ka četri pasažieri, kuri izkāpa Minskā pēc piespiedu nosēšanās, ir Kremļa diriģēti spiegi.