Homoseksuāļi kā bubulis Polijā

Members of the European Parliament roll out a banner to express their support for LGBTIQ rights by calling for the EU to be an ‘‘LGBTIQ Freedom Zone" as a vote takes place at the parliament on March 9, 2021. - MEPs protest in response to the so-called ‘free of LGBT ideology zones that have been introduced by some local governments in Poland, a move strongly condemned by the European Parliament. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP) FOTO: John Thys