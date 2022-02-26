Sabiedriskajā telpā plaši tiek aprakstīta Kremļa “specoperācija” pret Ukrainu. Vieni tpo sauc par noziegumu, citi — par agresiju, trešie — par karu. Bet ko par Putina rīcību saka starptautiskas tiesību normas?

Praksē, Krievijai, kas nav atzinusi Starptautiskas krimināltiesas jurisdikciju un ir veto tiesības ANO Drošības padomē, diez vai tuvākajā nākotnē draud tribunāls Hāgā. Vienlaikus ir hipotētisks risinājums.