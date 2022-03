Rietumu sankcijas nesaprot Krieviju: protesti negāzīs Putina režīmu

epa09805285 Russian policemen detain a participant in an unauthorized rally against the Russian special operation in Ukraine, in downtown Moscow, Russia, 06 March 2022. According to independent Russian human rights group OVD-Info, hundreds of people were arrested in protests throughout major Russian cities on 06 March. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV FOTO: EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV