Krievijas vidusšķira pret Putinu: pesimisms, neziņa un bailes

A man holding a placard reading "No to war!" protests against Russia's invasion of Ukraine at Moscow's Pushkinskaya Square on February 24, 2022. - Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, killing dozens and triggering warnings from Western leaders of unprecedented sanctions. Russian air strikes hit military installations across the country and ground forces moved in from the north, south and east, forcing many Ukrainians flee their homes to the sounds of bombing. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) FOTO: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/SCANPIX