Lyudmila Pavlichenko is the most successful female sniper in the history of the world. She is an example of endless bravery, not only for many women but men as well. At the front of the Great Patriotic War, she shot 309 foes and was later awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union. In 2015, Ukraine and Russia released a film about her heroism, Battle for Sevastopol, which was among the top 100 most viewed movies on Amazon in 2017.