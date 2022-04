"Nedēļas fokusā" ⟩ Humānajā palīdzībā, tāpat kā armijā, viens nav karotājs

Volunteers of a humanitarian centre sort food donated for evacuees and the army in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on February 27, 2022. - Street fighting raged in Ukraine's second-biggest city on February 27 after Russian forces pierced through Ukrainian lines, as both sides said they were ready for talks to halt a conflict that has forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes. (Photo by Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP) FOTO: YURIY DYACHYSHYN